Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony, dances

Saturday Oct 23 2021
Saturday Oct 23, 2021


Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony and dances

Canadian-based Pakistani YouTuber, Shahveer Jafry, is getting married!

The influencer was joined by friends and family on Friday night to kick start his wedding festivities with a fun-filled Mehndi event.

Dressed in head-to-toe yellow, Shahveer and his bride Ayesha Baig, were spotted all-smiles while they enjoyed dance performances for the day.

Fellow YouTubers including Zaid Ali also charmed the guests with their amusing dance numbers.

Shahveer's brother Sunny, who also tied the knot last week, also displayed a loved-up performance with his wife.

Shahveer's YouTuber friend Sundas, earned praises with her entertaining performance to track Haye Dil Bechara from Parey Hut Love.

Shahveer announced his engagement to Ayesha last year. The duo is expected to tie the knot on October 23, 2021.

