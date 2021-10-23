 
Saturday Oct 23 2021
Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show
Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show

American reality TV star Khloé Kardashian is spilling important details about her next reality show.

Speaking to Ellen on her eponymous show, Khloé revealed that with the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her family has stepped into the production of another show, releasing sooner than fans think.

"I think in a few months, either end of January, early February," Khloé replied when asked the release date of the new show.

"That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turn around than previously. We're really excited."

The crew members of the upcoming show were infact recording Khloé during the interview.

“They're here in the back shooting with us, and we're so happy to be up and rolling again," Khloé added while speaking of the camera crew.

