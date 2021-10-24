 
Yasir Hussain finds Saheefa Jabbar's look-alike in this 'Squid Game' character

Actor Yasir Hussain is comparing model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak to Korean star HoYeon Jung.

The South-Korean series, that is trending number 1 on Netflix Pakistan to date,

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Yasir Hussain attached a photo of Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok as he tagged Saheefa.

"@saheefajabbarkhattak loved your acting in Squid Game," quipped Yasir in the caption.

Saheefa, who was quick to play along, re-shared Yasir's post to her photo-sharing app.

"Thanks mate. I really but my sweat and blood in this project," hilariously replied Saheefa.

Netflix original series Squid Game is breaking records around the world. The show is trending number 1 on Netflix Pakistan, even after a month of its premiere.


