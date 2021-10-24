Ayeza Khan furious over Ali Azmat's comments on Noor Jehan: 'Bay adab bay naseeb!'

 
Superstar Ayeza Khan is expressing her disregard over Ali Azmat's recent comments on Noor Jehan. 

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Meherposh star shared an old interview of the legendary singer, where Noor Jehan was spotted talking about the importance of respecting seniors in the industry.

"Beshak Ba adab ba naseeb Bay adab bay naseeb!" captioned Ayeza Khan alongside the clip.

Ayeza's comments come after singer Ali Azmat voiced distasteful comments on the deceased singer saying, "You put on a show, you would see Noor Jehan draped in a saree, with heavy jewellery and over-the-top makeup. We would get irritated by mai (elderly woman). We would think why would they make us watch this kofta (meatball)."

Watch full interview here:



