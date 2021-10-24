Armorer who gave Alec Baldwin loaded gun has history of 'carelessness'

The armorer who gave Alec Baldwin the prop gun that killed crew member Halyna Hutchins is said to have had a history of being "careless" when working on another movie set.

According to two production sources, the woman, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had allegedly given a gun to an 11-year-old without checking it properly first.

A source told The Daily Beast: "She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again."

"There were a couple times she was loading the blanks and doing it in a fashion that we thought was unsafe.”

As per a source working on the Rust movie set, where the unfortunate incident took place, claimed that the woman was "inexperienced and green".

They added that there were two experiences where guns were being unsafely handled and discharged by other crew members prior to the event that shocked the world.