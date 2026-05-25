Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner break cover for new dinner outing amid buzz

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner step out for public outing after keeping romance secret for months

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s love is no longer a secret as they have been stepping out publicly pretty frequently.

The 30-year-old supermodel and the Euphoria actor, 28, were spotted out on a double date in Montecito, but this time they did not bother hiding from the cameras like the last time with Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

In the pictures from the couple’s date night on Sunday, May 24, the pair were seen standing close inside the restaurant, where they had dinner “with pals” and then left in the Frankenstein star’s car, according to TMZ.

The couple seem engrossed in a conversation in the pictures shared by fans all over social media.

While Elordi and Jenner have been dating since January, they confirmed their romance only recently after the rumours’ buzz grew too strong following their Coachella outing.

Over the months, their relationship too has gotten only stronger and although they’re seeing how things go, sources revealed that they are both serious about each other.

Following their recent Hawaiian getaway, an insider told Us Weekly, “Kendall and Jacob have become very close recently…This has been going on since January, but things are progressing, and they have been consistently seeing each other when they can. It is much more serious now, without a label.”

In a recent podcast episode, Jenner’s elder sister Khloe Kardashian revealed that she too has met Elordi as she told listeners that the family watched the movie Michael together at their mom Kris Jenner’s house and everyone and “their boyfriends” joined in.