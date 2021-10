Mohammad Rizwan is on strike against India. — ICC

Mohammad Rizwan completed his 50 in style against India as he hit a four to Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday.

Rizwan and Babar both hit half tons as they chased Pakistan's 152-run target against India.

The duo also posted the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against India in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.