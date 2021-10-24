Renowned personalities, celebrities laud Pakistan team's win

Singer Akcent, actor Mahira Kha, and Somalian Ambassador to Pakistan Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi. — Twitter.

Several renowned personalities and celebrities congratulated Pakistan's cricket squad over their resounding win against India, in their first clash with the cricket rival in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Romanian pop singer Akcent congratulated Pakistan over the "great win".

Mahira Khan said that her "heart is bursting with pride" over the team's victory against the rival team.

Pakistani singer Farhan Saeed also took to Twitter and said that the victory was "phenomenal" and the game was "flawless".

He said that the Pakistani squad made the nation "more than proud".

Somalian Ambassador to Pakistan, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, also took to the microblogging website to congratulate the squad.

Indian political commentator Sreejith Panickar said in his Twitter post that the remark "the boys played well" came true for the first time in Pakistan's World Cup match against India.

Panickar congratulated Pakistan and lauded the players Virat Kohli, Pant, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab, Babar Azam and Rizwan.

Former Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo congratulated Pakistan for playing a "great game".

He said that the national squad deserved to win.



