Victory against India: 12 injured in celebratory firing across Karachi

KARACHI: At least 12 people were wounded in celebratory firing carried out in different parts of the metropolis on Sunday night after Pakistan emphatically defeated India in the T20 World Cup clash.

According to police, a total of 12 people, including a sub-inspector, were wounded after they suffered injuries from stray bullets.

Two people were shot at and wounded in Karachi's Orangi Town sector-4 and 4K Chowrangi by bullets coming from unknown directions.

A stray bullet hit Sub-Inspector Abdul Ghani during an operation against the people involved in aerial firing in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, said the police.



The incidents of aerial firing were reported in different areas of the metropolis, including Sachal Goth, Orangi Town, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Malir.

Streets erupt with cheers as Pakistan best India



After the nail-biting match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, Pakistanis had taken to the streets and celebrated the much-anticipated, record-breaking victory of the Men in Green.

People had taken to the streets and danced their hearts out and set off fireworks to celebrate the victory.

As people were dancing on the streets, the team also received appreciation on social media.



Prime Minister Imran Khan and other politicians had congratulated the team, expressing happiness at the remarkable victory.

"Congratulations to the Pakistani team, especially Babar Azam, who led the team with full courage and Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, who performed brilliantly," Imran Khan had written on Twitter.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also extended his wishes for the team. Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces wrote on Twitter: "COAS congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T20 World Cup Match.“

"Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud."