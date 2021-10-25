 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning: ‘Don’t burn bridges’

Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got issued a warning against burning all their bridges ahead of their potential return to the UK following the Queen’s health scare.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim during his interview with Express and was even quoted saying,

"I think it is going to be incredibly difficult for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return to the UK.”

"I suspect they have burnt those bridges and I can't see how traditional Royal Family fans will change their minds about Meghan and Harry.”

Mr Sacerdoti also noted how the situation had changed from the “excitement and enthusiasm” when Prince Harry and Meghan were getting married.”

