 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin was said to be practicing drawing his gun when he fired the shot that killed a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to Rust film director Joel Souza, who was shot in the shoulder in the accident, told investigators that the actor was "sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw”.

A cross draw is when a user draws a weapon on the opposite side of the body from the draw hand.

The shooting incident has left Alec completely devastated as an insider went on to reveal that the actor cried and was "inconsolable" for hours at the candle vigil held in remembrance of Hutchins.

He was "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting: "Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood
Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’

Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’
'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports
‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler

‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler
Adele Roberts to undergo surgery after bowel cancer diagnosis

Adele Roberts to undergo surgery after bowel cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning: ‘Don’t burn bridges’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning: ‘Don’t burn bridges’
Prince William, Harry ‘can’t rely’ on climate crisis agenda to mend rift

Prince William, Harry ‘can’t rely’ on climate crisis agenda to mend rift
Prince William’s philanthropy sees ‘unexpected surge’ after Megxit

Prince William’s philanthropy sees ‘unexpected surge’ after Megxit
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals her parents forced her to undergo abortion at 16

Jamie Lynn Spears reveals her parents forced her to undergo abortion at 16

Halyna Hutchins' sister reacts to ‘deadly shooting incident on ‘Rust’

Halyna Hutchins' sister reacts to ‘deadly shooting incident on ‘Rust’

Latest

view all