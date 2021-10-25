Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turned down Archie's royal title over potential mockery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly did not want their son Archie to inherit a certain royal title.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton told Us Weekly that even though Archie could have been given the title Earl of Dumbarton, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided against it because of the word "dumb' that is sounded in the title.

The parents feared that it would be a source of mockery for their child by his peers at school.

"[Archie] could have taken the title [of] the Earl of Dumbarton, which is an honorary title, but [Harry and Meghan] decided against that because they felt that the word ‘dumb’ in the word ‘Dumbarton’ would have been used as mockery when Archie went to school," he said.

"And again, it shows you their sensitivity to image."