 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turned down Archie's royal title over potential mockery

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turned down Archies royal title over potential mockery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly did not want their son Archie to inherit a certain royal title.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton told Us Weekly that even though Archie could have been given the title Earl of Dumbarton, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided against it because of the word "dumb' that is sounded in the title.

The parents feared that it would be a source of mockery for their child by his peers at school.

"[Archie] could have taken the title [of] the Earl of Dumbarton, which is an honorary title, but [Harry and Meghan] decided against that because they felt that the word ‘dumb’ in the word ‘Dumbarton’ would have been used as mockery when Archie went to school," he said.

"And again, it shows you their sensitivity to image."

More From Entertainment:

Halyna Hutchins’ son 'fell silent for 2 days' after news of mother's death

Halyna Hutchins’ son 'fell silent for 2 days' after news of mother's death
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend take baby Jack's ashes during family travel

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend take baby Jack's ashes during family travel
Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi

Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi
Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis

Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis
Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization
Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood
Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’

Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’

Latest

view all