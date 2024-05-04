Madonna's son, David Banda channels inner Prince at musician's studio

Madonna's son, David Banda visited and worked at Prince's music studio

Madonna's son, David Banda channels inner Prince at musician's studio

Madonna’s son, David Banda just hit the studio to get work done, and not just any studio, but Prince’s studio.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the 18-year-old took to his Instagram account to upload a carousel of pictures of him visting and working at the Kiss hit-maker’s studio at Paisley Park.

Banda could be seen sporting a floral suit and a lacy top channeling his inner Prince as he sat at the musician's mixing board.

The teenager was also seen posing on Prince's stage and rocking out with one of his electric guitars as he kneeled for a shot.

"One of the best experiences on this tour," Banda’s caption began as he referenced his mom's Celebration tour.

"Having the chance to sit in Prince’s studio and play on his stage. A true dream come true," he continued.

Madonna in a previous interview to W. Magazine, spoke about how her kids have performed with her on tour, saying, "When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together."