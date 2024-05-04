MrBeast brings back old challengers to compete for prize money

MrBeast came up with yet another short but exciting challenge

MrBeast might just know how to trigger an adrenaline rush in his fans through his exciting content.

The YouTuber with over 255 million subscribers just promoted one of his challenge videos that he filmed.

On his official Instagram page, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy, uploaded a short activity bringing back two of his contestants from his video titled, Ages 1-100 Decide Who Wins $250,000.

In the clip, the two participants brought back were “42” and “58” to play split or steal for a cash prize of 250,000 dollars.

“If both of you press split, you guys split the money. If one of you presses steal, he’d win the money. If both of you press steal, both of you will go home with nothing,” MrBeast said explaining the rules.



Towards the closing seconds of the video, as the two people discussed their established history with reference to the previous challenge, the results were revealed to show that 42 has selected “split” while 58 had opted to “steal.”

MrBeast proceeded to award 58 when he was stopped as the winner claimed that what he had won “was a lot of money” and expressed his willingness to split his money with contestant 42.