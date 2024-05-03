Gigi Hadid celebrated 29th birthday with Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday on April 23, 2024

Gigi Hadid just gave a glimpse to her followers into the secret birthday getaway she had with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

The 29-year-old fashion model took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images from the trip.

According to Page Six, Hadid confirmed that she and the Maestro actor met up with one of America’s sweetheart couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

“twas my bday (week) feelin so grateful,” Hadid, who celebrated her 29th birthday on April 23, captioned the series of snaps which she uploaded on Thursday.

Amongst the series of images, the “Next in Fashion” co-host could be seen all smiles as she hiked along a trail during her escape to the seaside city while another picture featured a rather sultry selfie of Hadid, where she wore a black bra and a jacket wrapped around her waist.

Additionally, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce quietly travelled to Carmel with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper for a quick outing last month, as per the outlet.