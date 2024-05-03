 

Rachel Zegler self reflects on life journey marking 23rd birthday

Rachel Zegler celebrated her 23rd birthday on May 3, 2024

Rachel Zegler just reflected on her life journey as she celebrated her birthday.

The actress who turned 23-year-old on May 3 took to her official Instagram account to upload Stories in order to mark the occasion.

"The door is shutting on 22 right now, and wow! what a hard year! If you've been online to any degree, you probably know why," she wrote.

"i am so grateful for the opportunity to learn where the love in my life truly lies and to have gotten my dog," Zegler further penned.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star continued, "but I hope 23 holds a lot less hatred, a lot less being afraid for my safety in public, and a lot more understanding for growing up.”

"I also had a nice time bringing you all (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and I hope you know that it will always be considered (along with the acquisition of my dog) one of the bright spots of what I consider to be the hardest year of my life. ... so far," Rachel Zegler concluded.

