Monday Oct 25 2021
WATCH: PM Imran Khan takes a dig at India during speech after World Cup win

Monday Oct 25, 2021

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday took a dig at India, saying that it was "not a good time" to have conversations about improving India-Pakistan ties after the T20 World Cup thrashing by Babar Azam's team.

"I know after last night's thrashing by Pakistan team in the cricket match, it's not a very good time to talk about improving relationship with India," he said while addressing the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh.

The prime minister's comment was welcomed by a round of applause from the audience.

Pakistan notched up their first-ever win against India in the T20 World Cup with a crushing 10-wicket victory in Dubai on Sunday, with an unbeaten 79 from Mohammad Rizwan, 68 from Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi's amazing three-wicket haul.

Pakistan skipper Azam had said he and his players were "proud" to have made history by beating India for the first time in a World Cup match.

"It is definitely a proud moment for me as well as for all my players that we have made history," Babar told AFP in an exclusive interview.

