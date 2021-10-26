John Lydon's tour manager's aggression cancels his Glasgow show

John Lydon was all set to play Glasgow on Monday night (October 25) as part of his ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ book tour, but the show has been cancelled “due to the aggression and intimidation” of his tour manager.

“Unfortunately, due to the aggression and intimidation made to various members of my staff by John Lydon’s tour manager, tonight’s show will not go ahead,” said the post by The Pavilion Theatre.



“The days of this kind of behaviour is long gone. We have a zero tolerance policy of abuse, both physical and verbal, and this behaviour has been ongoing for the past two weeks," it continued.

“We are sorry if this affects you but as a company we will not accept this kind of attitude to our staff from anyone, including members of the public and touring staff. Our box office will be in contact with you directly to organise refund of your tickets.”



The show was originally meant to take place last November but was rescheduled due to coronavirus.



The gig was supposed to see Lydon “talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions," according to the event page.