 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's nickname 'Bennifer': Kevin Smith reveals major information

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopezs nickname Bennifer: Kevin Smith reveals major information

Director Kevin Smith reflected on how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's iconic nickname 'Bennifer' came into use.

The renowned director has recently revealed major information regarding lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

During his interview with The Daily Beast, Smith reacted to their nickname 'Bennifer' and opened up on how he came up with the same while working on the 2004 movie Jersey Girl.

“A dubious honour at best, man. Most people out there, including Ben and Jen themselves."

Smith had also previously revealed how the name was commonly used in the sets of the movie. During filming, he would often ask, "Where's Bennifer?" and someone would reply with, "They're in the trailer."

Bennifer has been a phenomenon ever since and after their rekindled romance, the couple is called by the nickname more than ever.

Smith also shed lights on how the name was printed on a paper first time. "I was talking to someone from the L.A. Times and doing an interview after we wrapped,” the Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back actor said. “And I was like, ‘Bennifer.’ And then it showed up in print and started being everywhere," he said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were dating each other in 2002 and were about to get married, but had called off their wedding days some days before the final day in 2003.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker gets new tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's lips to cover up ex's name

Travis Barker gets new tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's lips to cover up ex's name

Kylie Jenner accused of 'blackfishing'

Kylie Jenner accused of 'blackfishing'
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria says 'heart is with Halyna'

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria says 'heart is with Halyna'
Katy Perry compares new mom's life to a pop star

Katy Perry compares new mom's life to a pop star
John Lydon's tour manager's aggression cancels his Glasgow show

John Lydon's tour manager's aggression cancels his Glasgow show
Kendall Jenner gives special reward to beau Devin Booker after Suns' win over the Lakers

Kendall Jenner gives special reward to beau Devin Booker after Suns' win over the Lakers
Halyna Hutchins’ son 'fell silent for 2 days' after news of mother's death

Halyna Hutchins’ son 'fell silent for 2 days' after news of mother's death
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend take baby Jack's ashes during family travel

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend take baby Jack's ashes during family travel
Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi

Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi
Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis

Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turned down Archie's royal title over potential mockery

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turned down Archie's royal title over potential mockery
Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Latest

view all