Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Angelina Jolie cunningly avoids The Weeknd romance question

Angelina Jolie has made it clear that she will not be speaking about her alleged romance with The Weeknd.

This was made apparent when she was doing a round of press interviews to promote her latest movie The Eternals.

A E! News reporter could not help but ask the burning question that was on everyone’s minds.

"Now I have to know, Angelina, because your kids are at the age where they have opinions, so I have to know," he began.

"Were they more excited that you were in The Eternals, or that you are friends with The Weeknd?"

Like the professional actress she is, she dodged the bullet smartly as she answered, "They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking."

Her answer comes after she and The Weeknd sparked romance rumours after they were spotted out grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. 

