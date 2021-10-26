 
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Shah Rukh Khan 'prepares for long haul' as Aryan Khan's case worsens

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan prepares for long haul as Aryan Khans case worsens

It seems that Shah Rukh Khan is mentally prepared for a lengthy battle to get his son Aryan Khan out of prison.

A source close to the family spoke to India Today that the Bollywood star, his wife Gauri and the family are "preparing for a long haul" believing that Aryan will not be able to get bail today.

As Aryan's case is still under strict scrutiny of Bombay High Court, reports from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) indicated that Shah Rukh's manager has been tampering with the evidence to save the star kid.

Pooja Dadlani, who is often spotted representing SRK on legal fronts after Aryan's arrest, is also accused of derailing the investigation by influencing witnesses.

As of Tuesday hearing, reports claim that NCB has once again opposed Aryan's bail plea, claiming that the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking. 

