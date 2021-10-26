Aryan Khan's lawyer argues trial is not required, star kid can be sent to rehab

 
Aryan Khan's lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, is requesting Bombay High Court to grant the star kid long due bail.

The bail plea hearing session of the 23-year-old is undergoing right now, and reports from inside the court have revealed that Aryan's lawyer is requesting the judge to send the star kid to a rehabilitation center.

"These are young boys; they can be sent to rehab and they need not undergo trial," says Rohatgi referring to Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Damecha.

"My case will go to 8(c), 27 and 20(b) and not Section 27A. My case is far from Section 27A. Out of the twin conditions for bail, Section 37 does not apply because 27A has no application. Section 64A has immunity from prosecution if you are prosecuted under Sec 27 and you go to rehab. I am arguing a case that is actually not there against me," says Aryan's lawyer Rohatgi.

He continues,"My case is not of possession or consumption. In the US and some parts of the world, cannabis is legal. With this compendium of facts, what I am saying is that there is no case. There is no consumption, no possession... Why this boy has been sent 20 days in jail."


