Watch: Atif Aslam celebrates 'the magic of cricket' with Coke Studio's new anthem

Singer Atif Aslam is keeping those praises coming with his power-packed new track in collaboration with Coke Studio.

Joined by Faris Shafi and Talal Qureshi, the Ajnabee hit maker has released an empowering new anthem for all the cricket lovers amid T20 World Cup.

Song Cricket Khidaiye showcases Atif's mind blowing rapping skills alongside Faris. The track also marks Faris and Talal debut performance for Coke Studio.



The rocker lyrics, that go by 'Mitti da maan tu rakh ley' take the cricket fever up a notch.



Take a look:










