Points table: Pakistan stay on top after beating New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan cricket team celebrate their victory. Photo: PCB

Pakistan remained on the top of the table in their group after defeating New Zealand by five wickets in their second T20 World Cup clash Tuesday.

Pakistan have four points in the tournament now at a net run rate of 0.738. Afghanistan are placed at number two in the group, with two points from their win against Scotland, and a net run rate of 6.5.

New Zealand are at number four, above India and Scotland, with 0 points and a net run rate of -0.532.

India are placed at number 5 in the group after losing the only match they played against Afghanistan with a net run rate of -0.973.

Scotland finish at number 6 in the group, with a net run rate of -6.5 and 0 points.

A late blitz by Asif Ali and stellar bowling by Haris Rauf steered Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over New Zealand at Sharjah.

It was a special moment for Pakistan, who were able to bounce back in the game after losing a flurry of wickets to the New Zealand spinners at one point in time.

Babar Azam and Hafeez failed to impress while Imad Wasim and Rizwan were unable to see the team through.



Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik, both experienced players, saw the team through to the finish, helping Pakistan to its second victory in the tournament.