Chrissy Teigen is grateful for her spectacular fall from grace

Chrissy Teigen said she became a stronger person after her fall from grace

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on her recent cyberbullying scandal, claiming she is glad she had to go through that turmoil.

During a chat on Today show with Hoda Kotb, the Cravings author said she became a stronger person after her fall from grace.

“I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down,” she said.

“For me it was a big moment of, ‘Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this.'”

“There’s that old cliché, like, I’m glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person,” she added.

“Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there’s always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic,” she went on to say.

“I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn’t doing that,” she shared.

“The hardest part for me was realizing, my goodness, this really had an effect on people. … You don’t really think about the impact and the person on the other side.”

“I’m actually a hundred days sober today and I’m so excited. I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully, they’ve seen me be better,” she said.