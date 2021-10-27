 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen is grateful for her spectacular fall from grace

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Chrissy Teigen said she became a stronger person after her fall from grace
Chrissy Teigen said she became a stronger person after her fall from grace

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on her recent cyberbullying scandal, claiming she is glad she had to go through that turmoil.

During a chat on Today show with Hoda Kotb, the Cravings author said she became a stronger person after her fall from grace.

“I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down,” she said.

“For me it was a big moment of, ‘Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this.'”

“There’s that old cliché, like, I’m glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person,” she added.

“Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there’s always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic,” she went on to say.

“I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn’t doing that,” she shared.

“The hardest part for me was realizing, my goodness, this really had an effect on people. … You don’t really think about the impact and the person on the other side.”

“I’m actually a hundred days sober today and I’m so excited. I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully, they’ve seen me be better,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Lorde reveals how COVID-19 pandemic has been emotionally taxing for her

Lorde reveals how COVID-19 pandemic has been emotionally taxing for her

Queen would be ‘very disappointed’ to miss COP26 conference, believes royal expert

Queen would be ‘very disappointed’ to miss COP26 conference, believes royal expert
Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film: report

Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film: report
Sam Asghari lands a role in Mel Gibson starrer 'Hot Seat'

Sam Asghari lands a role in Mel Gibson starrer 'Hot Seat'
Who will be held responsible for death of Halyna Hutchins?

Who will be held responsible for death of Halyna Hutchins?
‘Dune' part two movie to be released in Oct 2023

‘Dune' part two movie to be released in Oct 2023
Amanda Seyfried on playing a woman suffering from postpartum depression

Amanda Seyfried on playing a woman suffering from postpartum depression

Lorde gets real about struggling with loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic

Lorde gets real about struggling with loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra reassembles in Doha

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra reassembles in Doha
Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal?
Scott Disick looks dashing in tracksuit from his streetwear brand Talentless

Scott Disick looks dashing in tracksuit from his streetwear brand Talentless
Ed Sheeran and his baby girl Lyra isolating together as they test positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran and his baby girl Lyra isolating together as they test positive for Covid-19

Latest

view all