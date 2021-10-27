 
entertainment
Jesy Nelson's feud with Little Mix was 'the last thing' she wanted

Jesy Nelson's feud with Little Mix was the last thing she wanted

A close friend of Jesy Nelson has revealed that the singer wishes to end feud with the former band mates, as it is getting ‘a little too much’.

Nelson exited Little Mix in December of 2020, claiming the group put her mental well being at stake.

However, feud with girls was the last thing, the 30-year-old member wanted, a source shared with The Mirror.

“The last thing she wanted was to be embroiled in a Little Mix vs Jesy feud," said the source.

The insider continued, “the girls have been through a lot together and she truly believes everyone can co-exist in the industry without the war of words."

The Boyz singer also revealed to be worried about fans who have supported the group all these years. “The fans deserve better. It’s all getting a bit much," the source added.

