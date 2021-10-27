 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Reuters

Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film: report

By
Reuters

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

The prosecutor said an enormous amount of bullets had been found on the set of film Rust
The prosecutor said an 'enormous amount of bullets' had been found on the set of film 'Rust'

Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said on Tuesday.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a “prop gun,” as has been done in media reports.

“It was a legit gun,” Carmack-Altwies told the paper. “It was an antique-era appropriate gun.”

The prosecutor said an “enormous amount of bullets” had been found on the set and an investigation was needed into the nature of that ammunition.

More From Entertainment:

Lorde reveals how COVID-19 pandemic has been emotionally taxing for her

Lorde reveals how COVID-19 pandemic has been emotionally taxing for her

Queen would be ‘very disappointed’ to miss COP26 conference, believes royal expert

Queen would be ‘very disappointed’ to miss COP26 conference, believes royal expert
Sam Asghari lands a role in Mel Gibson starrer 'Hot Seat'

Sam Asghari lands a role in Mel Gibson starrer 'Hot Seat'
Chrissy Teigen is grateful for her spectacular fall from grace

Chrissy Teigen is grateful for her spectacular fall from grace
Who will be held responsible for death of Halyna Hutchins?

Who will be held responsible for death of Halyna Hutchins?
‘Dune' part two movie to be released in Oct 2023

‘Dune' part two movie to be released in Oct 2023
Amanda Seyfried on playing a woman suffering from postpartum depression

Amanda Seyfried on playing a woman suffering from postpartum depression

Lorde gets real about struggling with loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic

Lorde gets real about struggling with loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra reassembles in Doha

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra reassembles in Doha
Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal?
Scott Disick looks dashing in tracksuit from his streetwear brand Talentless

Scott Disick looks dashing in tracksuit from his streetwear brand Talentless
Ed Sheeran and his baby girl Lyra isolating together as they test positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran and his baby girl Lyra isolating together as they test positive for Covid-19

Latest

view all