Wednesday Oct 27 2021
PAK vs NZ: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

PAK vs Nz: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak

Twitter is overjoyed after Pakistan's massive win against New Zealand in the T20 Word Cup match on Tuesday.

The game that kept everybody on their toes, eventually added another victory for the men in green kits.

The country had especially been waiting for the match ever since New Zealand cancelled their tour to Pakistan in September, alleging 'security threats.' Now that the cricket team has made the Pakistanis proud, Twitter cannot stop hoping for future triumphs.

"Alhamdulillah! With the grace of Allah Almighty and prayers, love & support of you all, we've been able to win another match today. Mubarak to @HarisRauf14 on another match winning performance and well done to @AasifAli2018 & @realshoaibmalik bhai Clapping hands sign #PakVsNZ," wrote cricketer Hasan Ali, thanking the nation for constant support.

A Twitter user shared snippets from Pakistanis in Dubai audience, hooting 'security' after the win.

"Pakistanis hooting "Security Security" Lmao. Day made," the user captioned.

"Pakistan has beaten both India and New Zealand meanwhile England:" wrote a fan referring to England cricket team's decision to cancel Pakistan tour after New Zealand. 

A fan also posted a tweet from cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who dedicated Pakistan's win to the security forces.

Singer Asim Azhar, who could not contain his happiness, dropped a satirical comment for both New Zealand and India.

"I’m sorry I really couldn’t resist…How’s the tea & security now?" he added a mischievous emoticon. 

Actor Humayun Saeed also congratulated the stars.

"Well done and congratulations Pakistan on another brilliant win! Got a bit challenging but that's ok.. Well played @realshoaibmalik & @AasifAli2018 . Great job by @HarisRauf14 as well! Insha Allah we have to reach final at all cost and win this tournament. Keep the momentum going!" he wrote.

PCB chairman and former cricketer, Ramiz Raja, turned to his Twitter to boost up Pakistan's confidence. 

"Great win! NZ is a tough opponent and winning a tough game gives you confidence . Head down boys and on to the next one! #PakistanZindabad"


