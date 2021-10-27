 
Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by a fan

Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by a fan

Adele's fan, Joey Pucino, was left surprised in the middle of hiking, when he heard a faint voice of the singer in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park

As it turns out, the Hello hit maker was shooting for a portion of her concert for a CBS special show.

The LA resident posted a thirteen-second-long video of Griffith Observatory on his Twitter account.

He captioned the clip, “Casually stumbled upon Adele filming her special while hiking in Graffith Park.”

The Post reported that Pucino took a different route to trail up mount Hollywood as the park was closed.

“(I) was just admiring the view when suddenly we heard her performing,” the outlet quoted Pucino.

The fan continued, “I couldn’t see her directly, but could see the stage and projection of her. We could hear the audience cheering and heard a handful of songs.” 

