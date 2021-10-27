Ireland Baldwin slams Candace Owens for comments attacking Alec Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin and Candace Owens exchanged scathing comments about the terrible incident

Ireland Baldwin condemned Candace Owens for making cynical comments on Twitter about dad, Alec Baldwin, after he accidentally shot a cinematographer on the set of the film Rust.



Ireland, a model turned actress, and Candace Owens exchanged scathing comments about the terrible incident via their social media accounts.

On Monday, Ireland unapologetically denounced Candace through her Instagram story after Candace stated in a since-deleted tweet that the incident might be seen as "poetic justice" because Alec Baldwin fortuitously misfired a prop gun during the filming of Rust that proved to be fatal for Halyna Hutchins.

Ireland was enraged at Candace's behavior and posted a photo with the caption, "You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I've ever come across. Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed....Shame on you."

She slammed Candace's cruel tweets and advised everyone who follows her "hit that unfollow button if you're trying to defame my father and tweet such horrific statements about this tragic situation. It breaks my heart that people are so hatefully ignorant..."

Candace immediately took to her Instagram account and shared the screenshots of their private discussion with her followers. In response, Ireland shared a screenshot of the two of them wishing each other a "good evening."

Previously Alec conveyed his condolences via Twitter on October 22 over the incident in a statement that he released.