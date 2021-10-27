 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Eminem avoids offering condolences to Snoop Dogg over his mother's death

Eminem and Snoop Dogg buried the hatchet recently when both the rappers shared pictures with each other on their social media accounts.

Days after it was reported that the beef between the two artists is over and they are all set to perform at Super Bowl next year, Snoop Dogg said his mother has died.

The 50-year-old musician posted a tribute to Beverly Tate who died at age 70.

Eminem and Snoop's fans were hoping that Slip Shady would use his social media accounts to offer his condolences over the death of Tate.

They were left disappointed when they saw nothing on Em's social media pages regarding the loss of Snoop Dogg.

They rappers would perform together for the first time in February. The announcement came months after a feud started between Eminem and Snoop Dogg when the latter said Em is not one of the best rappers of all time.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper reacted by targeting Snoop on his track "Zeus" was which part of his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

Talking about his diss track, Eminem said Snoop Dogg was being disrespectful towards him in one of his interviews.

