No Bail for Aryan Khan today, Bombay High court to resume session tomorrow

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will not go home today.

Bombay High Court has rescheduled the star kid's bail plea hearing to Thursday, October 28 after 2.30 PM.

Highlight from today's hearing include Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai's argument claiming the court has been mislead and that his client is not associated to any drug conspiracy.

"There are two parts to it - no conspiracy and then incriminating me with the recovery of someone else. This is a draconian Act and there is a duty to apply mind. What your lordships have been made to look at are statements that are violative of Article 14 (Equality), 19 (free speech), and 21 (Right to life). Bail should be granted and we will all be available for the investigation as and when called," said Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer.



Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh will reply on behalf of NCB tomorrow.

