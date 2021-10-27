 
entertainment
Prince William furious over 'The Crown' depicting Princess Diana's BBC interview

The Duke of Cambridge thinks the Panaroma sit-down should be scrapped from history

Prince William is boiling in rage over The Crown wanting to dedicate an entire episode featuring Princess Diana's infamous interview with BBC.

The Duke of Cambridge thinks the Panaroma sit-down should be scrapped from history.

He earlier said the interview holds "no legitimacy" in his view.

In May, William said the interview should "never be aired again", and a royal insider told the Duke's words "still stand."

"BBC employees: lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother; made lurid and false claims about the Royal Family which played on her fears and fuelled paranoia; displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the programme, and were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation," William said.

He added: "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said.

The sitdown "effectively established a false narrative," William continued, "which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others."

