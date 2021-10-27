 
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Queen's commitment to duties puts royal family members 'to shame'

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

It is no secret that the Queen has continued to serve the throne even at the age of 95.

Having completed more than a dozen face-to-face and online engagements in less than three weeks she was recently advised to pull out from some of her engagements over her health.

According to one royal commentator Russell Myers, her commitment to her duty is so great that she puts the rest of the royal family “to absolute shame”.

Russell Myers wrote in the Daily Mirror: "The Queen’s hectic schedule of late has in all honesty put the rest of her family, especially those less than half her age, to absolute shame.

"Relentless doesn’t even cover it."

