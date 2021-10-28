Prince Harry ‘feeling helpless’ as Firm rallies behind sick Queen: source

Sources worry Prince Harry is suffering from a great deal of anguish over his reported ‘helplessness’ in the face of Queen Elizabeth’s health struggles.



A source close to Us Weekly brought this claim forward and according to their findings,

"The royals went into a state of panic when they heard the Queen was admitted to hospital and are taking turns to call her daily and visit her at Windsor Castle."

The insider also went on to reveal that the moment Prince Harry learned of his grandmother’s ailing health he drove into “panic mode”.

"He felt helpless being 5000 miles away in Montecito and has been checking in non-stop with her."