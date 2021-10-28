Meghan Markle risking relationship ‘death knell’ with ’unprecedented’ chat

Experts believe Meghan Markle is putting her entire relationship with Prince Harry on death knell with her unprecedented moves.

This claim has been made by royal expert Angela Levin, in her new book Harry: Conversations with the Prince. There she was quoted saying, “It was unprecedented for a royal girlfriend to be so outspoken and it could have been the death knell for their relationship.”

Reportedly, “The general view was that she would never have given the interview without Harry’s consent.”

“Official Palace sources dodged the question of whether Harry approved or not of her interview by merely saying he ‘was aware’ of it.”

“Perhaps Meghan took him by surprise when she confessed about the interview but shrewdly picked her time carefully and, besotted as he was, he accepted what she’d said.”