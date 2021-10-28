Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain jet off to Dubai for 'something exciting': 'Good bye Pakistan'

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain jet of to Dubai for 'something exciting': 'Good bye Pakistan'

Power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are flying off to Dubai for a mini vacation.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Lahore Se Agey star shared a photo of himself turning muse for wife Iqra.

"The Art and The Artist Good bye Pakistan," he quipped alongside the photo.

Iqra too, took to her Instagram to re-share the post on her Stories.

"On our way to something exciting," captioned Iqra before tagging a perfume brand.

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are also rumored to join actor Faysal Quraishi for their upcoming work trip.







