Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain jet off to Dubai for 'something exciting': 'Good bye Pakistan'

Thursday Oct 28, 2021
Power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are flying off to Dubai for a mini vacation.
Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Lahore Se Agey star shared a photo of himself turning muse for wife Iqra.
"The Art and The Artist Good bye Pakistan," he quipped alongside the photo.
Iqra too, took to her Instagram to re-share the post on her Stories.
"On our way to something exciting," captioned Iqra before tagging a perfume brand.
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are also rumored to join actor Faysal Quraishi for their upcoming work trip.