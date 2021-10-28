 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain jet off to Dubai for 'something exciting': 'Good bye Pakistan'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain jet of to Dubai for something exciting: Good bye Pakistan
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain jet of to Dubai for 'something exciting': 'Good bye Pakistan'

Power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are flying off to Dubai for a mini vacation.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Lahore Se Agey star shared a photo of himself turning muse for wife Iqra. 

"The Art and The Artist Good bye Pakistan," he quipped alongside the photo.

Iqra too, took to her Instagram to re-share the post on her Stories.

"On our way to something exciting," captioned Iqra before tagging a perfume brand.

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain jet off to Dubai for something exciting: Good bye Pakistan

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are also rumored to join actor Faysal Quraishi for their upcoming work trip.



More From Showbiz:

Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla with heartfelt song: 'Tu Yaheen Hai'

Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla with heartfelt song: 'Tu Yaheen Hai'
Save the date! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to marry on December 9: report

Save the date! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to marry on December 9: report
Ahmed Ali Butt schools Nauman Niaz on respecting 'heroes': 'Your ego took the best of you'

Ahmed Ali Butt schools Nauman Niaz on respecting 'heroes': 'Your ego took the best of you'
Watch: Rani Mukherjee brings back her charm with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' track 'Tattoo Waaliye'

Watch: Rani Mukherjee brings back her charm with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' track 'Tattoo Waaliye'
Kareena Kapoor gives fans sneak peek in to Jeh's yoga routine

Kareena Kapoor gives fans sneak peek in to Jeh's yoga routine
Katrina Kaif's mother, sister Isabelle hit ethnic stores amid wedding rumors

Katrina Kaif's mother, sister Isabelle hit ethnic stores amid wedding rumors
Soni Razdan responds to daughter Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumors

Soni Razdan responds to daughter Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumors
What is the reason behind Shilpa Shetty’s strange haircut?

What is the reason behind Shilpa Shetty’s strange haircut?
No Bail for Aryan Khan today, Bombay High court to resume session tomorrow

No Bail for Aryan Khan today, Bombay High court to resume session tomorrow
Katrina Kaif equally surprised by Vicky Kaushal wedding rumors

Katrina Kaif equally surprised by Vicky Kaushal wedding rumors

Wedding Bells: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to the tie knot in December?

Wedding Bells: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to the tie knot in December?
PAK vs NZ: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak

PAK vs NZ: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak

Latest

view all