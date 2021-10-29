 
Friday Oct 29 2021
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split after singer's altercation with Yolanda

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, who share a daughter Khai together, have reportedly broken up after an alleged altercation between the singer and model's mom Yolanda Hadid.

 The 28-year-old former One Direction singer and supermodel have gone their separate ways, according to multiple sources to a media outlet.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," claims a Hadid family friend.

"They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep told a magazine in an statement.

Gigi's boyfriend Zayn Malik has adamantly denied hitting Gigi Hadid’s mum as he posted a statement.

It comes after Gigi's mother Yolanda alleged Zayn had "struck" her during an argument and was reportedly considering filing a police report against him.

