Gigi Hadid responds to Zayn Malik’s altercation rumours with mom Yolanda

Gigi Hadid’s official representatives have finally spoken out regarding the alleged altercation instigated between her mother Yolanda and partner Zayn Mailk.



An official representative for Gigi Hadid stepped forward with this statement.

During their interview with TMZ, the rep was quoted saying, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

This news comes shortly after Zayn ‘adamantly” denied striking Yolanda but as of now, no reps for Khai’s grandmother has spoken out in response.

For those unversed, the former One Direction member responded with a tweet that acknowledged the “argument” with "a family of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

But “this was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.”