Katy Perry’s saving ‘all the crazy outfits for daughter Daisy: ‘I have a vault’

Singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently revealed that she’s been saving every crazy dress she’s worn, to date, for her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The singer shared the news with People’s magazine and was even quoted saying, "I kind of already have a vault” and "I'm saving things for her.”

While “I don't know where she's going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I'm saving them for her.”

“Also, trust and believe I am always on the hunt on Etsy late at night just finding little cute costumes for all the holidays.”

“I've got a gingerbread dress favourited — just all of my dreams come true."

During the course of her interview with the outlet, the American Idol judge also admitted that she’s a real “sucker” for cute clothes and prides herself as being "Stylist No. 1.”

“I am the one. I am the one, and even sometimes when I'm working, our nanny will get her dressed and I'll be like, 'I like it, but let's also put her in this later.' "