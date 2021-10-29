 
sports
Friday Oct 29 2021
Karachi University announces scholarships for Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

Friday Oct 29, 2021

KARACHI: Following Pakistan's remarkable victory against India and New Zealand, the University of Karachi has announced scholarships for the players.

Addressing an event held in the premises of the varsity, vice-chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mohammad Iraqi announced that all players of the Pakistan cricket team who defeated the Indian team by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match will get scholarships.

"The players will be able to get free education at University of Karachi," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that former captain Sarfraz Ahmed is also studying the government university.

Pakistan had registered a historic victory against arch-rival India on October 24 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

