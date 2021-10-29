#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan rules Twitter after Aryan's bail announcement

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

After being lodged in the Arthur Road Jail for more than 25 days, Aryan will return home, Mannat, in Bandra West Mumbai.

While SRK and family are still waiting for final court papers, Twitter is in for a celebration.

Take a look at some pro-Aryan Khan tweets that are making rounds on the internet.

"After 3 weeks of tough battle, #AryanKhan will be back in Mannat. A win for #ShahRukhKhan & his family as of now," wrote one fan alonfgside a poster of SRK and son Aryan,

Another Twitter user added his opinion on the case.

"For the haters.. Read it Carefully!!!"



"Happy to say that most probably we would witness this crowd on 2nd November Outside Mannat. #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan," wrote a fan celebrating Aryan's bail after NCB cruise party drug bust.



"#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan #AryanKhanBail how the tables have turned Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy," another fan turned to the app, poking fun at NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.







"Welcome back Simba !!#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan," a fan took reference from Lion King, the Hindi version of which was dubbed by SRK and son Aryan.



