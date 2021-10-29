Prince Charles voices concerns for George, Charlotte, Louis’ future





Prince Charles recently delivered a heartbreaking speech where he showcased concern for the future his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will inherit, with the climate crisis looming overhead.



He presented the speech at the COP26 summit and claimed, "By working together we can actually address our global issues and never more important than now when it seems to me we need to bury our differences in order to rescue this planet and everything it means, this miraculous planet, for the future of generations to come.”

"As I said recently, I totally understand the frustration and despair of so many young people that these issues are taking too long to be properly addressed so we hope at Cop26 there will be progress.”

Before concluding he added, "As world leaders prepare to head to Glasgow next week, where we will be looking for them to take genuine steps to address climate change and biodiversity loss, it is particularly gratifying I think to see that the British Council is pursuing programmes like the climate connection which encourages innovative climate action."