Friday Oct 29 2021
Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Katrina Kaif will appear on Salman Khan's hit TV show Big Boss on Friday night, the actress said on social media.

The actress said that the appearance is part of promotions of her upcoming film "Sooryavanshi" which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

She did not reveal who will accompany her from the cast to the latest episode of Big Boss.

Katrina shared the news on her Instagram with a couple of new pictures.

 Directed by Rohit Shetty, "Sooryavanshi" is all set to release on November 5 across India,

The film releases amid rumours that Katrina Kaif is planning to marry her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal in December.

The actress has refrained from confirming or denying the reports of her relationship with the actor.

During her long career, Katrina Kaif has reportedly dated Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor before falling in love with Kaushal who is five year her junior.


