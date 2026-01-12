'Final warning': Alizeh Shah mulls legal action against Yasir Nawaz

Pakistani Alizeh Shah poses in an undated picture. — Instagram/@alizehshahofficial

Pakistani actor Alizeh Shah has warned director and producer Yasir Nawaz of a “defamation lawsuit” for repeatedly mentioning her name and calling the work experience with her "not fun".

“This is my final warning to Nawaz,” the "Ehd-e-Wafa" star said on her Instagram story, expressing disappointment and asking the director to refrain from mentioning her name.

Shah said it’s been five years since she worked with the director in the drama "Mera Dil Mera Dushman", but he, at several platforms, let her down, “at times, he offers an apology, and at other times claims that the experience was ‘not fun’”.

“Yet he continues to mention my name on nearly every talk show he appears on,” she said.

Sharing her final decision with folks on social media, the actress claimed that she will address the matter in legal capacity, saying: “If he mentions my name again or refers to me on any future platform, I will proceed with filing a defamation lawsuit against him without further notice.”

“Regardless, this does not give him the right to repeatedly drag my name for the past five years,” she said, and at the same time, she stressed that she has “documented reports and recordings of every show.

Furthermore, she emphasised: “If this behaviour continues, I will disclose to the entire industry the real reasons why he did not like working with me. Trust me, it will not reflect well on your image.”

The statement from the actress came months after the controversy, which had developed after the director revealed his struggle while working with Shah.

Following this, his wife, Nida Yasir, had also attempted to defend her husband, claiming they didn’t have enough chemistry as co-actors.