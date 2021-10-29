 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Fans react to Puneeth Rajkumar's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Fans react to Puneeth Rajkumars death

Thousands of bereaved cinema fans thronged the streets of Bangalore on Friday after the sudden death of regional Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar from a heart attack at just 46.

The actor, known as "Powerstar" for his action roles in the Kannada-language film industry, was admitted to hospital on Friday morning with chest pains and died shortly afterwards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes, tweeting that a "cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor... The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality."

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S. Bommai said that Rajkumar was the state´s "most loved superstar... A huge personal loss and one that´s difficult to come to terms with."

Authorities enhanced security around the actor´s house fearing violence by his fans, some of whom could be seen chasing the ambulance in which his body was being taken from the hospital.

Elsewhere his admirers were crying and hugging.

"It is very painful to have lost him. He was a gem in the Kannada film industry and he is unforgettable. It is very painful," one bereft fan, Sandeep, told AFP.

Local media reports said Rajkumar was rushed to hospital after he collapsed while working out in his gym.

Son of another actor known simply as Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar had recently wrapped up the shoot of "James" and was to begin work on a new film soon.

Having made a name for himself as a child actor, he starred in some 30 films, with his debut action-comedy flick "Appu" being one of the biggest hits.

Hindi-language Bollywood is India´s biggest film industry but the vast country also produces hundreds of films in its 21 other official languages every year.

"It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond," tweeted Mohanlal, a major star in Malayalam-language cinema in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Chiranjeevi, a superstar in the Telugu-language film industry, said Rajkumar´s demise was a "huge loss" to the Kannada industry and the Indian film fraternity at large.

Rajkumar is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children...AFP

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time
Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone in new photos

Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone in new photos
Juhi Chawla signs Aryan Khan's bail surety worth Rs.1 lakh

Juhi Chawla signs Aryan Khan's bail surety worth Rs.1 lakh
Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week

Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week
Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers

Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers
Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears

Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears
Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46
#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan rules Twitter after Aryan's bail announcement

#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan rules Twitter after Aryan's bail announcement
From Mahira to Sajal: Celebrities spotted at Filmfare Middle East Awards

From Mahira to Sajal: Celebrities spotted at Filmfare Middle East Awards
Suhana Khan celebrates Aryan's bail with rare family picture: See Photo

Suhana Khan celebrates Aryan's bail with rare family picture: See Photo
Shah Rukh Khan's picture with lawyers go viral after Aryan gets bail

Shah Rukh Khan's picture with lawyers go viral after Aryan gets bail

Latest

view all