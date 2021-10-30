Jake Paul sneers at Gigi Hadid's old tweet defending ex Zayn Malik

American YouTube star, Jake Paul fired back at Gigi Hadid on October 29th, amidst her break up with Zayn Malik followed by his feud with Yolanda Hadid.

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old boxer replied to Hadid’s almost two-year-old Tweet.

Referring to Malik, the social media personality wrote, “Your ‘rEsPeCtFuL KiNg’ punched your mom in the face.”

Paul replied to Hadid’s February 2020 Tweet when she clapped back at him and his brother, Logan Paul, who publicly accused the Pillow Talk singer for being rude to them.

Defending her then beau, Gigi had tweeted, "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang [with] you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies...?”

“Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed...,” the mother-of-one had added.

Paul jabbed at his old rival after Malik allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda, last month.

The One Direction alum was charged with four counts of harassment after he allegedly ‘pushed Yolanda in to a dresser and also verbally abused her’.