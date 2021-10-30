 
John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'

The two actors are all set to share screen space in comedy fantasy Imaginary Friends
John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds are going to star in an upcoming movie together.

The two actors are all set to share screen space in comedy fantasy Imaginary Friends in 2023.

The film will also feature Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, PEOPLE confirmed.

Krasinski, a 42-year-old American actor, will star in, produce, and direct the movie, as well as write the script. Reynolds, 45, will also be a producer on the film and will share screen space with him.

Fiona Shaw, best known as Petunia Dursely who had already appeared in an episode of Fleabag with Waller-Bridge, is also expected to appear in the film.

According to IMDb, Krasinski will star as an individual who has the power to see abandoned imaginary pals in the film.

Krasinski and Reynolds would then join forces to prevent the abandoned imagined buddies from becoming despondent and possibly malevolent.

The film will go on floors next summer and released on Thanksgiving 2023.

