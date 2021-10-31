 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Peek into Kareena Kapoor, 'love' Taimur's day out in Jaisalmer

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Peek Inside Kareena Kapoor, love Taimurs day out in Jaisalmer
Peek Inside Kareena Kapoor, 'love' Taimur's day out in Jaisalmer 

Kareena Kapoor is making the most out of her Jaisalmer trip.

The actor, who is currently vacationing with her family in Rajasthan, turned to her Instagram on Saturday to give fans a sneak peak in to her day outdoors.

In one of the photo, Kareena was spotted wandering around a monument in the city. "Hangin around," she captioned her photo with a heart emoticon. For her day out, Kareena was spotted in a white t-shirt paired with blue denims.

Peek into Kareena Kapoor, love Taimurs day out in Jaisalmer

In another photo, Kareena's son Tamur was seen sitting on on a platform over a flight of stairs.

'With the love of my life," captioned Kareena on her toddler's adorable photo.

Take a look:

Peek into Kareena Kapoor, love Taimurs day out in Jaisalmer


More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's munchkin Vamika dresses up as fairy on Halloween

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's munchkin Vamika dresses up as fairy on Halloween
Rajkummar Rao, girlfriend Patralekha’s wedding date fixed?

Rajkummar Rao, girlfriend Patralekha’s wedding date fixed?
RRR: Teaser of South Indian film starring Alia Bhatt to release on Monday

RRR: Teaser of South Indian film starring Alia Bhatt to release on Monday

Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match

Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match

Aiman Khan jets off to Istanbul with 'travel partner' Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan jets off to Istanbul with 'travel partner' Muneeb Butt
Inside Asim Azhar's Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday bash

Inside Asim Azhar's Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday bash
Yusuf Hussain passes away at age of 73

Yusuf Hussain passes away at age of 73
Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates father Shah Rukh Khan's victory

Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates father Shah Rukh Khan's victory
Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits

Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits
Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans

Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans
Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween

Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween
Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks

Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks

Latest

view all