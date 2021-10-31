Peek into Kareena Kapoor, 'love' Taimur's day out in Jaisalmer

Peek Inside Kareena Kapoor, 'love' Taimur's day out in Jaisalmer

Kareena Kapoor is making the most out of her Jaisalmer trip.

The actor, who is currently vacationing with her family in Rajasthan, turned to her Instagram on Saturday to give fans a sneak peak in to her day outdoors.

In one of the photo, Kareena was spotted wandering around a monument in the city. "Hangin around," she captioned her photo with a heart emoticon. For her day out, Kareena was spotted in a white t-shirt paired with blue denims.

In another photo, Kareena's son Tamur was seen sitting on on a platform over a flight of stairs.

'With the love of my life," captioned Kareena on her toddler's adorable photo.

Take a look:



