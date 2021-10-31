 
From UAE to Turkey: Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain gear up for IPPA Awards

Power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have landed in Turkey ahead of IPPA Awards 2021.

The duo, that initially jetted off to Dubai for professional commitments, has now landed in Istanbul to join other celebrities for the star-studded night.

"Turkey hum aarahy hain (Turkey, we are coming) @iiqraaziz @asimjofa #turkey #ippa @ippaawardsofficial," captioned Yasir alongside a photo of himself, Iqra and designer Asim Jofa boarding the plane.

In another photo shared by Iqra on her Instagram Story, Yasir was spotted in an olive green jacket, looking at his phone.

"KAAM (WORK)," wrote Iqra on the photo, hinting fans at a hosting gig.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star also shared a throwback video of herself from the time she was expecting her first child with husband Yasir.

"Hello Turkey Throwback of pregnant ME," wrote Iqra alongside the video.

Take a look:



